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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of S$150 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Notes Due 21 August 2025 Pursuant To The S$3.5 Billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

21 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2018 17:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance of S$150 Million Fixed Rate Notes due 21 August 2025
Announcement Reference SG180821OTHRWLKT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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