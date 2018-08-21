News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of S$150 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Fixed Rate Notes Due 21 August 2025 Pursuant To The S$3.5 Billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 21, 2018 17:10
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance of S$150 Million Fixed Rate Notes due 21 August 2025
|Announcement Reference
|SG180821OTHRWLKT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.