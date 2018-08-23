CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITs & Sponsors Forum 2018 (23 August 2018)

23 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2018 17:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITs & Sponsors Forum 2018 (23 August 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180821OTHRWGTJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") have today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Retail China Trust (Size: 5,176,488 bytes)
Back to top