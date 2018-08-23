News
Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITs & Sponsors Forum 2018 (23 August 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 21, 2018 17:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITs & Sponsors Forum 2018 (23 August 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180821OTHRWGTJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") have today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.