News
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|Announcement Title
|Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 21, 2018 18:14
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Share Buy-Back Notice
|Announcement Reference
|SG180821OTHRJ4UV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Share buy-back by way of market acquisition and all shares acquired are held as treasury shares.
|Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
|30/04/2018
|Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
|84,014,525
|Purchase made by way of market acquisition
|Yes
|Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 21/08/2018 Total Number of shares purchased 40,500 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 40,500
|Date of Purchase
|21/08/2018
|Total Number of shares purchased
|40,500
|Number of shares cancelled
|0
|Number of shares held as treasury shares
|40,500
|Highest Price per share SGD 3.33 Lowest Price per share SGD 3.33 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 135,038.17
|Highest Price per share
|Highest Price per share
|SGD 3.33
|Lowest Price per share
|SGD 3.33
|Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|SGD 135,038.17
|Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
|No
|Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 32,621,600 0.78 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 32,621,600 0.78
|Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|Number
|By way of Market Acquisition
|32,621,600
|By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|0
|Total
|32,621,600
|Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
|4,168,267,155
|Number of treasury shares held after purchase
|106,116,591