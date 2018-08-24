CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (24 August 2018)

24 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 23, 2018 18:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Hong Kong Non-Deal Roadshow (24 August 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180823OTHR8LNQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,503,370 bytes)
Back to top