News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2018 (27 August 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 24, 2018 17:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT and CRCT - Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2018 (27 August 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180824OTHRMJF2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") and CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT") have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.