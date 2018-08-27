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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of The Balance 70.0% Of The Units In Infinity Mall Trust Which Holds Westgate

27 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 27, 2018 17:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Proposed Acquisition of the Balance 70% of the Units in Infinity Mall Trust
Announcement Reference SG180827OTHRT3MO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued a news release, an announcement and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 66,785 bytes)
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