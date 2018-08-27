News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of The Balance 70.0% Of The Units In Infinity Mall Trust Which Holds Westgate
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 27, 2018 17:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Proposed Acquisition of the Balance 70% of the Units in Infinity Mall Trust
|Announcement Reference
|SG180827OTHRT3MO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued a news release, an announcement and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.