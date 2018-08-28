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News

Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2018 (28 August 2018)

28 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 27, 2018 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Macquarie ASEAN Conference 2018 (28 August 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180827OTHR1LUY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,638,445 bytes)
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