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News

Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh As President (China & Investment Management)

28 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh as President (China & Investment Management)
Announcement Reference SG180828OTHRDNL1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secreatary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Appointment of President (China & Investment Management)

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  1. Appendix A (Size: 22,112 bytes)
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