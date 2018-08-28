News
Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh As President (China & Investment Management)
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Appointment
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 28, 2018 17:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Appointment of Mr Lucas Ignatius Loh Jen Yuh as President (China & Investment Management)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180828OTHRDNL1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secreatary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Appointment of President (China & Investment Management)