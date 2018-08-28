CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Change - Announcement Of Cessation Of Service As President & Group Chief Executive Officer

28 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 17:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of service as President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Announcement Reference SG180828OTHR857X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Cessation of President & Group Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 11,191 bytes)
Back to top