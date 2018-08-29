News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of Twenty Anson
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 29, 2018 17:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Completion of Divestment of Twenty Anson
|Announcement Reference
|SG180829OTHRAK18
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.