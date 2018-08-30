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News

Acquisition Of 100% Of The Charter Capital Of BCLand Joint Stock Company

30 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2018 12:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of 100% of the charter capital of BCLand Joint Stock Company
Announcement Reference SG180830OTHR3JFO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 48,457 bytes)
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