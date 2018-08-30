News
Acquisition Of 100% Of The Charter Capital Of BCLand Joint Stock Company
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 30, 2018 12:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of 100% of the charter capital of BCLand Joint Stock Company
|Announcement Reference
|SG180830OTHR3JFO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.