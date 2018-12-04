News
Australia Non-Deal Roadshow (3 - 4 December 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 30, 2018 18:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Australia Non-Deal Roadshow, 3 - 4 December 2018
|Announcement Reference
|SG181130OTHRIUPX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.