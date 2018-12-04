CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Australia Non-Deal Roadshow (3 - 4 December 2018)

04 Dec 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 30, 2018 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Australia Non-Deal Roadshow, 3 - 4 December 2018
Announcement Reference SG181130OTHRIUPX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,186,365 bytes)
Back to top