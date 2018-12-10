News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Amendments To The Second Amended And Restated Deed Dated 15 September 2015 Entered Into Between CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn Bhd ("CMRM") And MTrustee Berhad ("Trustee") Constituting CMMT ("Amendments")
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 10, 2018 18:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT-Amendments to the Second Amended and Restated Deed dated 15 September 2015 constituting CMMT
|Announcement Reference
|SG181210OTHRXQ0A
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.