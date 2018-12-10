CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Amendments To The Second Amended And Restated Deed Dated 15 September 2015 Entered Into Between CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn Bhd ("CMRM") And MTrustee Berhad ("Trustee") Constituting CMMT ("Amendments")

10 Dec 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 10, 2018 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMMT-Amendments to the Second Amended and Restated Deed dated 15 September 2015 constituting CMMT
Announcement Reference SG181210OTHRXQ0A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 292,924 bytes)
Back to top