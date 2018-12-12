News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Amendments To The Second Amended And Restated Deed Dated 15 September 2015 Entered Into Between CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn Bhd ("CMRM") And MTrustee Berhad ("Trustee") Constituting CMMT ("Amendments") - Lodgement With SC
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 12, 2018 18:10
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT-Amendments to 2nd Amended & Restated Deed dated 15/9/2015 constituting CMMT-Lodgement with SC
|Announcement Reference
|SG181212OTHRTRF4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.