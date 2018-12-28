News
Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Mr Lim Ming Yan As Non-Independent Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Cessation
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 28, 2018 18:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Retirement of Mr Lim Ming Yan as Non-Independent Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG181228OTHRP6EX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Retirement of Non-Independent Director