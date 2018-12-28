CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Mr Lim Ming Yan As Non-Independent Director

28 Dec 2018 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 28, 2018 18:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Mr Lim Ming Yan as Non-Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG181228OTHRP6EX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Retirement of Non-Independent Director

Attachments

  1. Appendix A (Size: 13,049 bytes)
Back to top