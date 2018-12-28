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News

Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Mr Lee Chee Koon As Executive Non-Independent Director

28 Dec 2018 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 28, 2018 18:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Mr Lee Chee Koon as Executive Non-Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG181228OTHRB8YY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Appointment of Executive Non-Independent Director

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  1. Appendix A (Size: 247,824 bytes)
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