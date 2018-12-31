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News

Transfer Of 10% Membership Interests In Synergy Global Housing LLC

31 Dec 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2018 12:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title TRANSFER OF 10% MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SYNERGY GLOBAL HOUSING LLC
Announcement Reference SG181231OTHR60WO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,944 bytes)
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