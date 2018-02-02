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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation For Investor Meetings In Hong Kong (1 - 2 February 2018)

02 Feb 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2018 18:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation for investor meetings in Hong Kong (1 -2 February 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180131OTHRW96V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,196,471 bytes)
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