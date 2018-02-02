News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation For Investor Meetings In Hong Kong (1 - 2 February 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 31, 2018 18:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation for investor meetings in Hong Kong (1 -2 February 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180131OTHRW96V
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.