News
Ascott Residence Trust - Payment Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 7, 2018 17:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") - Payment of management fees by way of issue of units in ART
|Announcement Reference
|SG180207OTHRZXYD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information..