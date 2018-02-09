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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - New 51-Storey Integrated Development In Raffles Place Breaks Ground, Set To Rejuvenate Singapore's CBD With Thriving Vertical Community

09 Feb 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 9, 2018 10:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - New 51-storey integrated development in Raffles Place breaks ground
Announcement Reference SG180209OTHROU07
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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