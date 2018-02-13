CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

13 Feb 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 13, 2018 6:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180213OTHRM2B4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand FY 2017 PATMI increases 30.3% to S$1.55 billion2) 2017 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2017 Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2017

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 115,657 bytes)
Back to top