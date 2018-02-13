News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 13, 2018 6:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180213OTHRM2B4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand FY 2017 PATMI increases 30.3% to S$1.55 billion2) 2017 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2017 Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2017