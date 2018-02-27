News
Increase In Shareholding - Unicorn Frontier Sdn. Bhd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 27, 2018 18:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Increase in shareholding - Unicorn Frontier Sdn. Bhd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG180227OTHROHSQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.