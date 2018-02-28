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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust

28 Feb 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 28, 2018 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") - Payment of management fee by way of issue of units in CCT
Announcement Reference SG180228OTHRA6O3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 292,166 bytes)
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