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News

Proposed Divestment Of Stakes In Companies Holding 20 Retail Malls In China

05 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 5, 2018 7:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed divestment of stakes in companies holding 20 retail malls in China
Announcement Reference SG180105OTHRIQD9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 58,668 bytes)
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