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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Of The Divestment Of 100% Owned Subsidiaries In China

05 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 5, 2018 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Completion of the Divestment of 100% Owned Subsidiaries in China
Announcement Reference SG180105OTHRL4NL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 171,304 bytes)
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