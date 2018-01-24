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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

24 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 24, 2018 7:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG180124OTHRP9V2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Company Secretary
Designation Ng Chooi Peng
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 252,596 bytes)
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