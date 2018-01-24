News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 24, 2018 18:51
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180124OTHRAELH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2017, as attached for information:(1) Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 2017(2) News Release: CMMT posts net property income of RM237.1 million for FY 2017(3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 4Q 2017 Financial Results