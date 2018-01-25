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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

25 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 25, 2018 7:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180125OTHRZ3C7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for year ended 31 December 2017, as attached for information:1) CCT News Release: CCT's FY 2017 distributable income grew 7.4% year-on-year;2) CCT 2017 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) CCT Financial Year 2017 Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 170,018 bytes)
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