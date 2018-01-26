News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 26, 2018 7:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180126OTHRNWYJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2017, as attached for information.(1) News Release - Ascott REIT registers a strong 30% increase in unitholders' distribution for 4Q 2017(2) 2017 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements(3) Presentation Slides - FY 2017 Financial Results(4) Portfolio Details