CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

26 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 26, 2018 7:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180126OTHRNWYJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2017, as attached for information.(1) News Release - Ascott REIT registers a strong 30% increase in unitholders' distribution for 4Q 2017(2) 2017 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements(3) Presentation Slides - FY 2017 Financial Results(4) Portfolio Details

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 179,659 bytes)
Back to top