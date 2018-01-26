News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - S$350,000,000 3.08 Per Cent. Bonds Due 2021
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 26, 2018 17:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - "S$350,000,000 3.08 per cent. Bonds due 2021"
|Announcement Reference
|SG180126OTHRCA5H
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.