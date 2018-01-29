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News

Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries - Citadines One Pte. Ltd. And Citadines One GK

29 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 29, 2018 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiaries - Citadines One Pte. Ltd. and Citadines One GK
Announcement Reference SG180129OTHRSV9F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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