News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Joint Collaboration Agreement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 30, 2018 18:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Joint Collaboration Agreement
|Announcement Reference
|SG180130OTHRP2MY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued the announcement on the above matter as attached for information.