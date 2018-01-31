News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 31, 2018 7:11
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180131OTHRHFUD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2017, as attached for information:1) CRCT News Release: CRCT's FY 2017 net property income increases 9.1%2) CRCT 2017 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement3) CRCT 2017 Full Year Financial Results Presentation Slides