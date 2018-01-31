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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

31 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2018 7:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG180131OTHRBSHD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 237,769 bytes)
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