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News

Completion Of Acquisition Of 49% Interest In Special Purpose Company Which Holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China

31 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2018 18:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of acquisition of 49% interest in SPV which holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China
Announcement Reference SG180131OTHR377E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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