News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of Joint Acquisition Of 100% Interest In Special Purpose Company Which Holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 31, 2018 18:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CRCT - Completion of Joint Acquisition of 100% Int in Special Purpose Co which holds Rock Square
|Announcement Reference
|SG180131OTHR1XDC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.