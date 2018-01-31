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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of Joint Acquisition Of 100% Interest In Special Purpose Company Which Holds Rock Square, Guangzhou, China

31 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2018 18:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CRCT - Completion of Joint Acquisition of 100% Int in Special Purpose Co which holds Rock Square
Announcement Reference SG180131OTHR1XDC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 208,445 bytes)
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