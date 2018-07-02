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News

Establishment Of 50%-Owned Associated Company - 宁波馨城酒店管理有限公司 Ningbo Xincheng Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

02 Jul 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 2, 2018 17:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of 50%-Owned Associated Company - Ningbo Xincheng Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180702OTHR90TM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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