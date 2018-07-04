News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Issuance Of S$130,000,000 3.25 Per Cent. Notes Due 2022 Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 4, 2018 18:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Issuance of S$130m 3.25 per cent. Notes due 2022
|Announcement Reference
|SG180704OTHRMHOG
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.