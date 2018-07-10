News
Establishment Of 95%-Owned Subsidiary - 中新创智（宁波）产业园发展有限公司 Ningbo Zhongxin Innov Park Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 10, 2018 17:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of 95%-owned subsidiary, Ningbo Zhongxin Innov Park Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG180710OTHRNPEC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.