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News

Establishment Of 95%-Owned Subsidiary - 中新创智（宁波）产业园发展有限公司 Ningbo Zhongxin Innov Park Development Co., Ltd.

10 Jul 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 10, 2018 17:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of 95%-owned subsidiary, Ningbo Zhongxin Innov Park Development Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180710OTHRNPEC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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