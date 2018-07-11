News
Increase In Shareholding In 50%-Owned Associated Companies (1) Steady Fortress Pte. Ltd. (2) Vibrant Growth Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 11, 2018 18:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Increase in shareholding in Associated Companies, Steady Fortress Pte Ltd & Vibrant Growth Pte Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG180711OTHRPWCJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.