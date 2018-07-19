News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2018 6:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Asset Valuation
|Announcement Reference
|SG180719OTHRUZUE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.