News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2018 7:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180719OTHRA8HS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, as attached for information.(1) News Release - CCT's 2Q 2018 distributable income grew 14.3% year-on-year(2) 2018 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and(3) Presentation Slides - 2018 2nd Quarter Financial Results..