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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

20 Jul 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 20, 2018 6:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180720OTHRROPD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, as attached for information.1. CMT 2018 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements;2. CMT 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results News Release; and3. CMT First Half 2018 Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 249,660 bytes)
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