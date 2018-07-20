News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - BlackRock Inc & The PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 20, 2018 18:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in interest of substantial shareholder-BlackRock Inc & The PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|Announcement Reference
|SG180720OTHRCOVZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of BlackRock, Inc. and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is for information.