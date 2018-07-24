News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 24, 2018 7:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG180724OTHR5V9Y
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, as attached for information.(1) News Release: Ascott REIT's 2Q 2018 revenue rises 6% to S$130.5 million on the back of Acquisitions(2) 2018 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - Q2 2018 Financial Results(4) Portfolio Details