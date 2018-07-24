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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

24 Jul 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 24, 2018 7:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180724OTHR5V9Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, as attached for information.(1) News Release: Ascott REIT's 2Q 2018 revenue rises 6% to S$130.5 million on the back of Acquisitions(2) 2018 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - Q2 2018 Financial Results(4) Portfolio Details

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  1. Press Release (Size: 245,382 bytes)
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