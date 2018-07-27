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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

27 Jul 2018 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 27, 2018 6:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180727OTHRAKTO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, as attached for information:(1) CRCT 2018 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements;(2) CRCT 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results News Release; and(3) CRCT 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 642,977 bytes)
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