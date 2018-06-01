CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary - 重庆凯泰实业发展有限公司 Chongqing Kai Tai Industry Development Co., Ltd.

01 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 1, 2018 17:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary, Chongqing Kai Tai Industry Development Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180601OTHR5FLA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 235,917 bytes)
Back to top