News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2018 (4 June 2018)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 1, 2018 17:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2018 (4 June 2018)
|Announcement Reference
|SG180601OTHRPXAI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.