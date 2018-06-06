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News

Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2018 (6 June 2018)

06 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 5, 2018 17:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2018 (6 June 2018)
Announcement Reference SG180605OTHRNBFL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 8,789,263 bytes)
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