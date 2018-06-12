News
Completion Of Divestment Of Interest In Two Retail Mall Assets In India
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 12, 2018 18:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of divestment of interest in two retail mall assets in India
|Announcement Reference
|SG180612OTHR1R4J
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.